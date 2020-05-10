OMAHA — Kenneth L. Kirkland, 75, of Omaha passed away May 5, 2020, in Omaha.

He was born Nov. 7, 1944, in Grand Island.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Omaha Bible Church, 7940 State St. in Omaha, with private interment in the Omaha National Cemetery.

Visitation, following CDC guidelines, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel in Omaha.

Memorials can be made to Hunter Education-Nebraska Game and Parks.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Kirkland; children and spouses, Nikki and Tony Herrera, Chelsea and Scott Knight Kirkland, Shauna and Philip Carpenter, Justin and Karlene Kirkland; nine grandchildren; sisters and spouses, Kalene and Maurice Sherffius, Kimberly and Ron McBride, Karen and Todd Rohweder; brothers and spouses, Karl Kirkland, Kevin and Helen Kirkland, Kohl and Amanda Kirkland; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Kenneth was preceded in death by parents, Laurence and Lora Kirkland; and brothers, Bobby and Kraig Kirkland.

Service information

May 15
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
May 16
Memorial Service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
1:00PM
Omaha Bible Church
7940 State St,
Omaha, NE 68122
