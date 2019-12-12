ORD — Kenneth Clement, 87, of Ord passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
