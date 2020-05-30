Kenneth W. Alexander, 90, of Grand Island died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center. Kenneth’s wishes were to be cremated.
Private family inurnment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Pastor Scott Jones will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
