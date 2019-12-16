ST. PAUL – Kenneth L. “Ken” Svoboda, 64, of St. Paul, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.

Services are pending with Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul.

More details will appear later.

