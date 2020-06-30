Keith Shunkwiler, 73

LINCOLN — Keith E. Shunkwiler, 73, of Lincoln, formerly of Fairfield, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at his home.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in Fairfield.
Memorials in Keith’s name may be made to the donor’s choice.
Keith was born Nov. 14, 1946. in Fairfield to Wesley and Vera (Wallenburg) Shunkwiler.
Keith was raised in Fairfield where he graduated from high school. He continued his education and graduated with a degree in Applied Arts and Architectural Drafting from Central Community College--Hastings.
As a longtime resident of Grand Island, Keith was employed by the Cornhusker Ordnance Plant, Diamond Engineering, Nathan Detroit’s and, most recently, Overhead Door. Keith was an excellent athlete in high school and stayed active playing golf and pool. Keith had a gentle soul and was ready to help when needed.
Keith is survived by two brothers, Kenneth Shunkwiler of Lincoln and Bill Shunkwiler of Grove, Okla; and two sisters, Marlene Nielson of Mankato, Kan., and Linda Herbek of Lawrence.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Wesley D. Shunkwiler, Curtis Shunkwiler and David Shunkwiler.
Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com