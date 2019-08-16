Keith E. Meyer, 52, of Grand Island died on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, with his loving family at his side, following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, in the chapel of All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate.
Family will greet friends an hour before service time. A memorial fund will be established in memory of Keith.
Keith was born on Sept. 24, 1966, at Superior, the son of Yale August and LaVera (Schmidt) Meyer. He was raised in Nelson, graduating from Nelson High School class of 1985. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduating in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
On Dec. 21, 1991, he was united in marriage to Brenda Wobig. This union was blessed with childre:, Emmaline and Ethan. Keith served as a civil engineer for the Nebraska Department of Roads. He received his license as a professional engineer in 1995.
He enjoyed home-brewing beer, in which Keith helped support local brewing efforts. He loved the architecture of old railroad depots, having visited many throughout the Midwest with his wife. He and Brenda enjoyed riding on most passenger trains throughout the country. Most of all, Keith’s greatest treasure was his family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Brenda; their children, Emmaline Meyer and her fiancé Alec Baxter and Ethan Meyer; his siblings, Allen (Lee) Meyer of Hastings, Duane (Chris) Meyer of Hudson, Iowa, Byron (Peg) Meyer of Columbus, Calvin (Linda) Meyer of Rolla, Mo., and Eva (Mark) Hurt of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Joe (April) Bacon of Valentine; many nieces and nephews and his four-legged companions, Thunder and Daisy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Yale August and LaVera Meyer and parents-in-law, Ilene and Ken Bacon.