ORD — Keith Manchester, 83, of Ord passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at his home in Ord.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Ord First United Methodist Church. The Rev. Stefanie Hayes will officiate. Private inurnment will be in the Ord City Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the Ord Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.
Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Keith LaVern was born Jan. 23, 1936, at Cotesfield, to Gerald and Ora (Walkup) Manchester.
Keith spent most of his life in the Ord area. On Sept. 21, 1959, Keith was united in marriage to Shirley Wilson at Ord. The couple made their home in Ord, where they raised their three children.
Keith was a truck driver for Roman’s Freight and then was a janitor for Ord Elementary School. He was the hired man for Dr. Zlomke for many years. He later worked at Ord Family Furniture and finished his working career as a janitor for Ord High School.
Keith was a member of the Ord Elks Lodge and was once named Elk of the Year. He served on the Ord Volunteer Fire Department for 34 years.
He spent time fishing, tinkering in the garage and repairing things. Keith played the accordion and drums. He was a member of the Polkaholics Band and enjoyed going to polka dances.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Shirley of Ord; a son, Galen of Ord; two daughters and sons-in-law, Ladene and Tom Kowalski and Jerene and Corby Drake all of Ord; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two stepgrandchildren; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Phyllis and Bud Kallhoff of Arcadia and Bethene and Gary Paider of Ord; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Manchester.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his twin brother, Kenneth; two brothers, Lyle and Alvin; and four sisters, Ruth Wheeler, Esther Manchester, Evelyn Janicek and Betty Pesek.