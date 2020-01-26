LINCOLN — Kaylan Louise Umbenhower, 18, of Lincoln, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Lincoln Berean Church, 6400 S. 70th St., Lincoln.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln.
She was born Feb. 16, 2001, in Lincoln to Jerry and Stacy (Elwood) Umbenhower.
Kaylan loved children and was attending Southeast Community College, planning to attend UNL in the fall to major in Elementary Education. She worked at La Petite Daycare Academy. She was a 2019 graduate of Lincoln Southwest High School, where she played softball and enjoyed socializing with her teammates and friends. In the off-season Kaylan played select softball with the Nebraska Swingers, playing first base. She was a faithful attendee of Lincoln Berean Church, loved Jesus, her family and her friends, enjoyed listening to music, Snapchatting with her friends and she loved our weekly Wednesday night trips to Jimmy Johns before church.
Kaylan is survived by her parents, Jerry and Stacy, and brothers, Dylan and Jaxon, all of Lincoln; grandmother, Louise Umbenhower of Aurora; grandmother, Sandra (Thomas) Fieldgrove of Grand Island; grandfather, John Streff of Grand Island; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Ira “Ike” Elwood and Delmar Umbenhower.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Condolences online at lincolnfh.com.