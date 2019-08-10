KEARNEY — Kay Watson, 50, of Kearney passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at First Lutheran Church in Kearney. The Revs. Dr. Rick Carlson and Dr. Michelle Holley Carlson will officiate. Interment will be at 2 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Cairo. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
Kay Lynn Watson was born on April 21, 1969, in Grand Island to Jerry C. and Shirley L. (Stoeger) Watson. She moved with her family in 1977 to Kearney, and graduated from Kearney High School in 1987. Kay worked at The Buckle in Kearney for several years. She liked her plants and flowers, loved to cook, enjoyed doing crafts and she had a special love for music, singing and playing her guitar.
Left to cherish her memory are her brothers, Rick Watson and his wife, Ann, of Grand Island and Ron Watson and his wife, Regina, of Lexington; nieces and nephews, Cody Watson and his wife, Kirsten, Carrie Watson, Brett Watson and his wife, Catherine, and Brice Watson; great-niece, Payton Watson; great-nephews, Emmett and Logan Watson; aunts and uncles, Bud and Pat Stoeger, Betty Pokorney, JoAnn and Mike Robertson, Peggy and Harold Veeder and Jim and Elaine Watson; along with several cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Ted and Minnie Stoeger and Charlie and Thelma Watson; and uncle, Charlie Pokorney.