Kay Laws, 79, of Grand Island passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Third City Christian Church, with Pastor Josh Sikes officiating. A private family burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Kay was born on May 30, 1940, at Palmer to Otis and Dorothy (Swadley) Davis. She grew up in Palmer and graduated from Palmer High School in 1958.
She was united in marriage to John Thomas Laws on Nov. 16, 1958, at Palmer.
The couple resided in Grand Island. She worked in accounting for Mid Nebraska Foot Clinic in Grand Island. She loved her work at Home Interiors and Gifts, where she was incredibly successful.
Kay loved her family first and foremost, fishing, gardening, sewing, cooking and entertaining.
She was a member of Third City Christian Church in Grand Island.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, John Laws; daughter, Robyn Wattier; son, Thomas “Scott” Laws; sisters, Wanda Schaff, Linda Soto, Dorothy “Ellen” Thompson and Betty Bryant; grandchildren, Tim Laws, Justin Koelzer, Courtney Koelzer, Lisa Robertson, Ashley Schneider, Jennifer Laws, Whitney Schneider and Jon Pearson; along with 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death recently by her daughter, Kimberly Koelzer; her parents, Otis and Dorothy Davis; a sister, Patricia Peterson; and a brother, Melvin Davis.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to www.livson.com.