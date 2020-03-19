ORD — Kathleen Ann “Kathy” Warner, 70, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Private interment will take place at the Ord Catholic Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice.
Condolences may be sent in care of the Kathy Warner Family at 1618 Q Street, Ord, NE 68862. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
