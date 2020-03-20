ORD — Kathleen Ann “Kathy” Warner, 70, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 16, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
In consideration of the COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Private interment will take place at the Ord Catholic Cemetery, celebrated by the Rev. Scott Harter. Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice.
Condolences may be sent in care of the Kathy Warner Family at 1618 Q Street, Ord, NE 68862. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Kathleen Ann was born June 23, 1949, at Greeley to Louis and Eileen (Ryan) Whalen. She grew up in Greeley and graduated from Sacred Heart High in 1967.
Kathy married the love of her life, Michael A. Warner, on Oct. 26, 1968, in Greeley. After residing in central Nebraska for a few years, they moved to Ord with their four children in 1979. Kathy remained in Ord until the time of her death.
Kathy was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, golfing, bowling, fishing, watching Husker football and spending time at home. She enjoyed her time volunteering at the Second Hand Rose in Ord.
Kathy always had a smile on her face and had the most infectious laugh. She never fell short on bragging about her eight grandsons, and she treasured her many friendships.
She was a member of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters and American Legion Auxiliary.
Survivors of the immediate family include her son, Mark Warner of North Platte; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Diane and Wade Bundy of Ord, Maureen and Dan Pokorny of Scotia, and Karen Hastings of Maywood; eight grandsons, Austin Warner, Brett, Tanner and Garrett Bundy, Trigger and Bo Pokorny, and River and Ridge Hastings.
Others left to cherish her memory include her five siblings and three brothers-in-law, Thomas Whalen of Greeley, Richard Whalen of Lincoln, Mary and Tom Harris of Duncan, Jeannie and Russ Thede of Pilger and Joseph Whalen and Rick Gottselig of Lexington, Ky.; along with numerous in-laws of the Warner family; and many friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Michael A. Warner, who passed away on June 4, 1997.