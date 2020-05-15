Kathy Brummund, 70

DONIPHAN — Kathy M. Brummund, 70 of Doniphan died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at CHI Health-St. Francis.
A private family graveside service will be at the Doniphan Cedarview Cemetery. Daniel Naranjo will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to Doniphan Fire and Rescue. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Kathy was born on Dec. 27, 1949, at Hastings, the daughter of Clayton and Jean (Daugherty) Mays. She was raised on a family farm near Holstein and graduated from Holstein High School.
On Aug. 30, 1975, Kathy was united in marriage to Larry Brummund. The couple lived in Grand Island for 11 years until making Doniphan their home.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Doniphan United Methodist Church. She enjoyed watching softball games and attending her kids and grandkids sporting activities.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 44 years, Larry; their sons and spouses, Jason and Renae Brummund and Justin and Kendra Brummund; four grandchildren, Jordyn and Kendyl and Layton and Charley; and a sister, Sherry Vauble.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Jean Mays; her parents-in-law, Robert and Audrey Brummund; a brother-in-law, Ralph Vauble; and infant twin babies, Kristin and Cory.