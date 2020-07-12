Kathryn Layher, 100

WOOD RIVER — Kathryn Bertha Layher, 100, of Wood River, died July 8, 2020, at her home in Wood River.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 13, at First United Methodist Church in Wood River, with the Rev. Trudy Hanke officiating. Burial will be in the Wood River Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church in Wood River. CDC guidelines will be followed.
Memorials are suggested to the Wood River Fire Department, the Wood River American Legion or to Meals on Wheels.
Apfel Funeral Home is serving the family.
Kathryn was born Oct. 15, 1919, outside of Wood River, the daughter of Frederick “Doc” and Frances (Reed) Henderson, the fifth of seven children. She grew up in Shelton and Wood River and graduated from Wood River High School in 1937.
She was united in marriage to Arnold F. Becker on Sept. 14, 1940, in Wood River. Two sons, Francis and Clifford, were blessed to this marriage. Arnold died in active duty May 3, 1944. Kathryn married Sherman L. Layher on Jan. 10, 1949, in Wood River. The couple lived in Wood River and Giltner, and were blessed with one son, Dale. Sherman died in 1953. Kathryn moved back to Wood River and began working for the Wood River schools in the cafeteria, becoming the head cook at the elementary school until her retirement.
Kathryn was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Wood River, Gold Star Wives, Daughters of the American Revolution, Auxiliary, and Royal Neighbors of America. She enjoyed cooking, baking, knitting, sewing, gardening, reading and watching “Jeopardy” along with “Wheel of Fortune.” Her greatest joy was spending time with family, especially the little ones. She loved keeping up on current events and visiting with family and friends.
Kathryn is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Clifford and Betty Becker; her grandchildren and their spouses, Mitchell and Pam Becker, Kianne and Steve Lamb, Chris and Herbert Heusel, Janeen Edwards, and James Becker; her great-grandchildren and their spouses, Derrick and Kelsi Becker, Darcy Allard and Cory Gillmore, Mark and Jill Lamb, William and Meredith Cain Becker, Michael Lamb, Austin Edwards, Matthew Lamb, Alex Glasenapp, Brandon Heuseland Leland Becker; her great-great-grandchildren, Alise, Jaycee, Olivia, Jesse, Jax, Ruger and Rhett; her former daughter-in-law and spouse, Jerilyn and Joye Becker; a special niece, Grace Ann Oliver; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Arnold and Sherman; all of her siblings; and her two sons, Dale and Francis.
Online condolences man be made at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.