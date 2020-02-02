Kathryn Kryfka, 47

O’NEILL — Kathryn Leslie Kryfka, 47, of O’Neill passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, surrounded by family.
A celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Third City Christian Church, with Pastor Scott Jones officiating.
Kate was born on Feb. 19, 1972, at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Md., to Fred and Barb (Stoehr) Stephens. She grew up in Carpentersville, Ill., where she attended Dundee-Crown High School, graduating in 1990. She went on to attend York College, receiving her bachelor’s degree in science in 2002, and later earning a degree as a registered nurse from Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa.
Kate was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Edward P. Kryfka III, in Waukegan, Ill., on May 18, 1991, at Waukegan Church of Christ. To this union they had four children.
She enjoyed a career as a registered nurse at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island and later Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
Kate loved coffee, traveling and vacations with family, and she had a close personal relationship with God. She took great joy in her children and her family. She took great pride in knowing that she could consider her children friends.
Those left to cherish her memory include her parents; her husband, Ed; her children and their spouses, Shannen and Daniel McWhirter, Edward IV and Kaylyn Kryfka, Robyn Kryfka, and Harrison and Rhianna Kryfka; her grandchildren, Edward V Kryfka, age 3, Brooklyn Kryfka, 10 months, and Aaron McWhirter, age 2; her siblings, Cheryl Jackson, Deborah Coulombe, Fred Stephens, PaTricia Bradish, Valerie Skipper and Robert Stephens; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by a brother, David Stephens.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.livson.com. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.