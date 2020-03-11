Kathryn Ann Johnson, 90, of Grand Island passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society of Grand Island.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Grand Island City Cemetery, with Pastor Bill Pavuk officiating.
Kathy was born Sept. 28, 1929, in Grand Island to John and Nellie (Penner) Harder. She married Wallace Johnson on March 7, 1950, in Grand Island and to this union had their two sons, Rick and Randall.
She attended school in Grand Island and graduated Grand Island Senior High School in 1947. Prior to marriage, Kathy worked at First National Bank in Grand Island. Later in life, after raising her two boys, Kathy worked as a personnel manager at K-Mart for several years.
Kathy enjoyed watching the Yankees and her beloved Huskers volleyball and football teams play. She loved working on Sudoku and crossword puzzles in her free time as well.
She was a member of St. Paul’s English Lutheran Church, which she attended for many years.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Rick Johnson of Grand Island and Randy Johnson of Grand Island.
Kathy was preceded by her parents; her husband, Wallace; two brothers, Robert and Harold Harder; and sister, Darlene Spath.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations go to the donor’s choice.
Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to www.livson.com. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.