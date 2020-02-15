Kathleen Sheldon, 90

ALBION — Kathleen M. Sheldon, 90, of Albion, formerly of rural Spalding, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the United Methodist Church in Bartlett, with the Rev. Kurt Kinney officiating. Interment will be in Pibel Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Ericson.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
