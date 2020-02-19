Kathleen Porter, 77, of Grand Island, died on Feb. 5, 2020, at her home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service, also at the funeral home.
Kathleen was born on Nov. 9, 1942, to Auther and Louise (Hunter) Harris, in Sulphur, Okla. She graduated from high school in Roff, Okla., and attended Oklahoma State and St. Louis University. She then went on to earn her master’s degree from Webster University in St. Louis.
On November 11, 1961, Kathleen was united in marriage to Ronald Porter. Three children were blessed into this union. Throughout her life she has been a postmaster, the director of a task force to study desegregation in St. Louis schools, she has taught special education, and managed Goodwill Industries collections in the St. Louis area. Kathleen has also written a novel and was inducted into the 13th edition of “Who’s Who of American Women.”
Kathleen had a big heart and loved to entertain friends and family. When her children were younger, their home was the local hangout place for all of their friends. She enjoyed inviting neighbors over in the evening for dinner and socializing. Kathleen’s real passion was her ongoing projects at home. She loved to design and remodel their homes. She always had a new project and design she was working on.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Ron; children, Kevin (Kim) Porter of St. Louis, Mo., Kelly (Kelly) Rafferty of St. Paul and Kristi (Richard) Clinton of Ste. Genevieve, Mo.; eight grandchildren, Ron, Todd, Kayla and Brandy Porter and Derek and Molly Rafferty and Shane and Heather Wideman; 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Phil Harris of Amarillo, Texas.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Mark Harris.
Memorials are suggested to the CHI-Health St. Francis Cancer Center, the Grand Island Humane Society, or to the family for later designation.
