Karon Cornett, 75

ST. LIBORY — Karon Marie Cornett, 75, of St. Libory passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the United Methodist Church in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate, with burial in the Oakdale Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
Karon Marie Cornett, daughter of Wilbur and Ellen (Withee) Brown, was born Dec. 3, 1943, at O’Neill. She graduated from Inman High School. She was married to Malcom “Gene” Cornett on Nov. 4, 1996, at Central City. Karon was a member of the Methodist faith and lived in St. Libory. She enjoyed her work of bookkeeping, and loved her flowers and garden.
Karon is survived by her husband, Gene; son, Trevor Stewart; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.