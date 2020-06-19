Karen Zigler, 77, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Country House in Grand Island.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page, beginning 15 minutes before service time.
Visitation will be an hour before service time. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the family for future designations.
Karen was born May 30, 1943, near Ord to LaVern and Helen (Travis) Aldrich. She grew up in the Ord area and graduated from Ord High School. Following graduation, Karen moved to Grand Island and completed cosmetology school. Karen was united in marriage to Lloyd Zigler on June 8, 1963, in Gibbon. They made their home in Grand Island, where Karen worked as a cosmetologist and nurse’s aide for Lutheran Memorial Hospital. Karen attended nursing school in Kearney and received an Associate’s Degree in Licensed Practical Nursing in 1972. Karen worked as a nurse for Dr E.A. Brugh for several years and was a child care provider for many years following that.
Karen was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, where she was in the bell choir, was an avid race car fan, NASCAR fan, charter member of Central Nebraska Circle Track Association, enjoyed traveling, was an avid reader and enjoyed flower gardening. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors of the immediate family includes two sons, Tim (Jolyne) Zigler and Mike (Tammy) Zigler of Grand Island; a daughter-in-law, Donna Zigler of Lincoln; a brother, Roger (Janice) Aldrich of Grand Island; a brother-in-law, Dale (Donna) Zigler of Phillips; and a sister-in-law, Wanda Aldrich of Holdrege. Those also left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Steven, Zachary, Austin (Kelsey) and Macy; and great-grandchildren, Easton and Kanon.
She was preceded in death by her husband; mother and father; brother, Richard; and grandsons, Matthew and Hayden.