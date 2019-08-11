Karen R. Samet, 82, of Branson, Mo., formerly of Elgin, Ill. and Grand Island, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo.
Cremation was chosen and no service will be held. Her family will gather at a later time to honor her memory.
Karen was born Oct. 25, 1936, in Grand Island.
She is survived by her husband, Dean Samet of Branson, Mo.; her children, Chris (Tim) Bourke of North Platte, Lisa (Ray) Schwarz of Goodyear, Ariz., Sean (Marika) Samet of Honolulu, Hawaii.; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; her sisters, Corrine Sigman of Overland Park, Kan., Connie (Bob) Krohn and Janet (Tom) Hill of Grand Island, Dorothy (Dick) Schrad of Marshalltown, Iowa; and brother, Steve Meyer of Gering.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant daughter, Kathy.
Karen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.