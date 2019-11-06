Karen N. Marisch, 86, of Grand Island died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society, Grand Island Village.
Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the Grand Island Cemetery. Celebration of life service will follow at 11 at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Karen was born Nov. 9, 1932, at Fremont, the daughter of Viggo and Isabel (Bender) Mortensen. She received her education in rural Dodge County and graduated from Fremont High School.
On April 15, 1951, she was united in marriage to Donald J. Marisch. The couple farmed in Greeley County, near Spalding. They moved to Grand Island in 1975. Karen worked for the Department of Labor, Unemployment Insurance, from August 1975, starting as an Intermittent Typist, and retiring June 1, 1998, as the Office Supervisor.
Some of her memberships include First Presbyterian Church, Grand Island Saddle Club, an Admiral in the Nebraska Navy and the Republican Party. She loved her family, traveling, the movies, music, reading and dancing, especially square dancing, which she and Don participated in for many years. She also enjoyed shopping, playing cards and dining out with friends. In May of 2012, she was privileged to serve as an escort for Don on a Hall County Hero Flight to Washington, D.C.
Having been raised by her grandparents, as her mother died shortly following Karen’s birth, she appreciated the value of having loving grandparents. One of her greatest pleasures in life was that of being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Donald; daughter, Melinda (Kendall) Wilhelmy of Lincoln; son, Mark (Linda) Marisch of Grand Island; four granddaughters, Megan Esch, Marisa Esch (Kyle) McLintock, Stacia Marisch (Mike) Shaneyfelt and Jessica Marisch; great-granddaughters, Addison and Brooklyn; and great-grandson, Jaxson. Other survivors include half sisters and half brothers, Patricia Haines of Washington, Jean Inzano and Kaj Mortensen, both of California, John Mortensen of Utah, Paul (Beth) Mortensen of Colorado and Victoria Lyn (Ed) Muschong of Florida; sisters-in-law, Lois (Marisch) Goss of Omaha and Norma Marisch (Leon) of California; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; parents-in-law; brothers-in-law, Robert Marisch and Leon Marisch; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Online condolences may be sent to www.giallfaiths.com.