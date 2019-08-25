Karen Hansen, 71

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS, OSBORNE, PHILLIPS, ROOKS, AND SMITH. IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA, ADAMS, BUFFALO, DAWSON, FRANKLIN, FURNAS, GOSPER, HALL, HARLAN, KEARNEY, PHELPS, AND WEBSTER. * UNTIL 4:00 AM * THERE REMAINS A POTENTIAL FOR ISOLATED POCKETS OF HEAVY RAIN, ESPECIALLY ACROSS NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 6 IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA, WHICH COULD RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING. NOT ALL AREAS WILL RECEIVE HEAVY RAIN, BUT ANY ADDITIONAL AMOUNT OF RAIN WOULD WORSEN THE ALREADY SOAKED GROUND. * ISOLATED RAINFALL TOTALS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES COULD OCCUR.. WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&