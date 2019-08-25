Karen Hansen, 71

Karen (Fiedler) Hansen, 71, of Grand Island died on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, surrounded by family.
Per her wishes, no services will be held. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.
Karen was born in 1948 in Lexington, to Julia (Klauz) and Clarence Fiedler. She grew up in Grand Island, the second of five children in the Fiedler family. She was a graduate of Grand Island Senior High school.
Karen married James “Jim” Hansen in 1972. They settled in Central City.
Later in life, Karen and Jim moved to Hordville to open R Place Cafe, and later Hansen’s Inn in Hampton, until retiring to Grand Island.
Karen enjoyed cooking (she loved to feed people!), gardening and watching classic films. She had a special affinity for working with children, the elderly and animals.
She is survived by her daughter, Carrie Hansen, and granddaughter, Ivy, both of Lincoln; her sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Alan Bosselman, and three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Dennis and Dolly Fiedler, David Fiedler, and Rodney and Tami Fiedler, all of Grand Island; five, nephews Shane, Troy, Jason, Jared, Joshua; and a niece, Ashley.
Karen was preceded in death by her mother, father and husband.
She will be missed for her home cooking, sense of humor, easy laughter and her kindness.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.