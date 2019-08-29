Karen Hallsted, 58

PALMER — Karen K. Hallsted, 58, of Palmer died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in St. Paul.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Restoration Place Church, 802 Omega St., Palmer. The Rev. Joseph Cissell will be officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery at Grand Island.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Restoration Place Church in Palmer. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer is in charge of arrangements.
Karen was born on Aug. 2, 1961, in Grand Island to Donald and Marilyn (Holder) Brooks. She grew up in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High School in 1979.
On Aug. 2, 1981, she was united in marriage to Randy Erickson in Grand Island. To this union, one daughter, Breanna, was born. On May 31, 1988, she was united in marriage to Jon Hallsted in Dighton, Kan. To this union, one daughter, Sierra, was born. The couple lived in Palmer. She was a member of the Restoration Place Church in Palmer. She worked at the Palmer Public School until her health declined. Her hobbies included going to garage sales, thrift stores, and taking care of her lawn when her health would allow. She loved her “fur babies,” Spirit, Essense, and Bellevedere, and she enjoyed listening to Three Dog Night. Her greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Breanna and Larry Liams of St. Paul (and their children, Braelyn and Brooklyn Liams) and Sierra and Ryan Shriner of St. Paul (and their children, Jaycob Young and Kamry Shriner); sister and brother-in-law, Glenda and Rick Watson of Nevada; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Brooks of Grand Island.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Marilyn; sister, Gayle Kanter; brother, Donald Brooks, Jr. “Tom”; and husband, Jon Hallsted.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com