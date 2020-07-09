Karen M. Cloud, 49, of Grand Island, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at CHI St. Francis in Grand Island.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with the Rev. Martin Egging officiating. A burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Blessed Sacrament with a prayer vigil beginning at 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to her children’s education fund. Due to COVID-19 concerns, attendees are asked to practice social distancing.
Karen was born March 12, 1971, at Schuyler to Anton and Regina (Houfek) Gall. She then grew up in Clarkson, where she graduated with the Class of 1989. She continued her education, getting her Physical Therapist Assistant degree from Colby Community College in Colby, Kan.
She was united in marriage to Tim Cloud on Sept. 22, 2001, in Clarkson. The couple lived in Grand Island where she worked as a physical therapist assistant for Grand Island Physical Therapy.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church. She enjoyed most being able to watch her kids participate in their different sporting events.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Tim Cloud; four children, Zachary, Chloe, Brandon and Kaylee; her parents, Anton and Regina Gall of Clarkson; siblings and their spouses, Sue and Joe Ludemann of La Vista, Kurt and Lori Gall of Clarkson, Mary and Steve Ortmeier of Dodge, Ken and Loree Gall of Stanton, Joyce and Charles Stacey of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Dale and Wendy Gall of Omaha; a brother- and sister-in-law, Charlie and Connie Cloud of Grand Island; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Eileen Watson and Tina and Johnny Ronquillo of Grand Island; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, William and Emma Gall; and her maternal grandparents, Gerald and Agnes Houfek.