Karen M. Cloud, 49, of Grand Island passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Blessed Sacrament with the Rev. Martin Egging officiating. A burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 10, at Blessed Sacrament with a prayer vigil beginning at 7. Memorials are suggested to her children’s education fund. Due to COVID-19 concerns, attendees are asked to practice social distancing.
Karen was born on March 12, 1971, at Schuyler to Anton and Regina (Houfek) Gall. She then grew up in Clarkson, where she graduated with the Class of 1989. She continued her education, getting her physical therapist assistant degree from Colby Community College in Colby, Kan.
She was united in marriage to Tim Cloud on Sept. 22, 2001, in Clarkson, after which the couple lived in Grand Island where she worked as a physical therapist assistant for Grand Island Physical Therapy.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church. She enjoyed most being able to watch her kids participate in their different sporting events.
Those left to cherish her memory are husband, Tim Cloud; children, Zachary, Chloe, Brandon and Kaylee; parents, Anton and Regina Gall of Clarkson; siblings, Sue (Joe) Ludemann of LaVista, Kurt (Lori) Gall of Clarkson, Mary (Steve) Ortmeier of Dodge, Ken (Loree) Gall of Stanton, Joyce (Charles) Stacey of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Dale (Wendy) Gall of Omaha; mother-in-law, Beverly Cloud of Grand Island; brother-in-law, Charlie (Connie) Cloud of Grand Island; sisters-in-law, Eileen Watson and Tina (Johnny) Ronquillo of Grand Island; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, William and Emma Gall and her maternal grandparents, Gerald and Agnes Houfek.