CHELAN, Wash. — Justine (Cris) Fowler born in Aurora on July 17, 1938, to Roy and Edna Christensen, passed away Feb. 6, 2020. She will be sincerely missed.
Arrangements by Jones & Jones, to be held Friday, Feb. 14 at The Evergreen Memorial Cemetery Chapel.
After completing a degree at Stevens College in Missouri, Justine joined the United States Air Force and served as a crew member on Air Force planes carrying our military worldwide.
After an honorable discharge from the Air Force, following her parent’s footsteps, Justine began working at Boeing and met a handsome young gentleman named Fred Fowler, whom she married March 9, 1963.
The couple moved to Anchorage, Alaska, following job opportunities and adventures, of which they had many. Using VA benefits and a lot of courage and perseverance, Justine completed her BA in business management at the University of Alaska.
Following in her own strong footsteps, Justine became an executive at the Alaska District of Amoco Production, spending time at the office and on oil rigs, then going on to enjoy working at the Alaska Army Corps of Engineers. Following retirement and her learning to fly small aircraft at 65, Fred and Justine spent their time at the beloved Lake Chelan family home and wintering with friends in an airpark in Salome, Ariz.
Justine is survived by her husband, Fred; sister, Nadine and family; daughter, Karna Ann; grandchild, Thyge Justine; son-in-law, Joseph and his mother Linda.
