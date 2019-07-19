June M. (Burnham) Sapp, 87, of Grand Island went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, at the GI Free Church in Grand Island. Pastor Dan Brenton and Pastor Paul Nauman will officiate. Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery located at the west edge of York.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Memorials are suggested to Evangelical Free Church or the Child Evangelism Fellowship.
Mrs. Sapp was born on June 17, 1932, in York to Edwin F. and Mary Burnham. She grew up in York, where she attended elementary school and graduated from York High School. She was married to Maurice W. Sapp in York on Jan. 20, 1952.
She devoted her life to being a wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, seasonal decoration of her home, entertaining guests and Bible studies. She also enjoyed playing games, and cards, but most of all enjoyed spending time with family.
June, along with her husband, participated in missionary outreach programs at Bibleville in Alamo, Texas, for 11 winters and also performed mission work at Creation Museum in Hebron, Ky., the Personal Energy Transportation facility (PET) in Penny Farm, Fla., as well as several visits to volunteer at Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF) in Warrenton, Mo. Mrs. Sapp was a member of the Evangelical Free Church in Grand Island and was actively involved in numerous church activities.
Survivors of the immediate family include her husband, Maurice W. Sapp; daughters, Sondra (Jim) Terry of Cozad and Terri (Michael) Jensen of Grand Island; and son, Larry (Rebecca) Sapp of Tulsa, Okla.
Additional survivors include a sister-in-law, Shirley Burnham of Newbury Park, Calif.; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and numerous friends.
Mrs. Sapp was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Gwenivere; brothers, Edwin H., Leonard, Kenneth, Donald, Jack, Benjamin and Richard Burnham.
