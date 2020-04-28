June A. Franzen, 98, of Grand Island, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Edgewood Vista.
A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, with a memorial service to be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
June was born on June 1, 1921, to Bud and Martha (Bruns) Kranz. She was raised and received her education in Waco. After high school, June attended business school in Lincoln, where she met her beloved husband, Richard.
The couple were united in marriage on December 24, 1942. Two sons were blessed into this union. June was an active member of Messiah Lutheran Church and enjoyed attending church functions.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Gerald (Sharon) Franzen; daughter-in-law, Fonda LaFrenz; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Leland (Darlene) Kranz; sister-in-law, Jeanine; and many nieces and nephews.
June was preceded in death by her husband; son, Richard; brothers, Louis and Johnny; and sister-in-law, Elaine.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
