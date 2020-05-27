Julio Mendez, 66, of Grand Island passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis from COVID-19-related complications.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Extended family and friends are encouraged to join by viewing the livestreaming of the service on the All Faiths facebook page. Julio will be returning to Guatemala for inurnment.
Julio was born on March 20, 1954, in Guatemala to Julio Mendez Veliz and Maria Gonzalez Mendez. He was raised and received his education and then served in the military in Guatemala. Julio moved to Grand Island in 1994.
Julio spent the last 21 years with his soulmate, LaNell Anderson. He was employed at JB Swift, and enjoyed spending time with his family. Being the father of four daughters kept a constant smile on his face.
Those left to cherish his memory include his life partner, LaNell Anderson; daughters, Claudia Mendez Ramirez, Evelyn Mendez Ramirez, Brenda Mendez Ramirez and Kiani Mendez Anderson; numerous grandchildren; brother, Luis Mendez; sisters, Berena Mendez, Veronica Mendez, Elvia Mendez, Ana Mendez and Amalia Mendez; and many nieces and nephews.
Julio was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.