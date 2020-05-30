Judy Berniece Jacobsen, 73, of Grand Island passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, beginning, in Judy’s words, “her new adventure.”
Service and celebration of Judy’s life will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Friends and extended family are invited to join the service, which will be livestreamed via Facebook on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page, beginning 15 minutes prior to the service. Burial will be in Grand Island City Cemetery.
There is a time of visitation ahead of the service from 10:30 to 11 a.m. More details will follow.