OMAHA — Judy K. Eyler, 67, of Omaha died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Road in Omaha.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the chapel. Memorials will be directed by the family.
Judy is survived by husband, Jack Eyler; her children and their spouses, Joshua and Kristin Dittmer, Justin Dittmer, Tammy and Steve Wichern, Lonnie Eyler and Quirno Bacilio, and Jason Eyler; her grandchildren, Jared Wichern, Jordan, Makenna and Maddex Dittmer, Jaiden, Amaya, and Ethan Dittmer, Malerie Roan, Amanda Cook, Amelia Boettcher, Ronnie Fyfe, and Billie Fyfe, Nakia, Demetrio, Cheyenne and Liliana Eyler, and Stormi McIntyre Eyler; and her great-grandchildren, Caddilynn, Damein, Prestyn, Benjamin, Ruth and Rebekah.
She was preceded in death by parents, Anthony and Mable Tworek; two sons, Ron Fyfe and Gary Fyfe; and a granddaughter, Desiree Brahmsteadt.
Arrangements are by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler in Omaha.