OMAHA — Judy A. Werner, 77, of Omaha, formerly of Grand Island, has passed away.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at the Eagles Nest Worship Center. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, also at Eagles Nest. A private inurnment is planned.
Reichmuth Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials to the family for later designation.
Judy is survived by her husband, Larry; her children and their spouses, Renee and Thad Schriever of Omaha, Craig Werner of Omaha, and Nicole and Jeremy Darnold of Bennington; six grandchildren; a brother, Wayne Tagge of Grand Island; and sister and brother-in-law, Arlene and Gary Halm of Phillips.
