LEXINGTON — Juanita “Nita” R. Muller 85, of Lexington passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Avamere in Lexington.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Lexington with Pastor Erin Dunlavy officiating. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Juanita was born May 24, 1934, in El Reno, Okla., to Randolph B. and Mable M. (Cox) Bingham. She graduated from El Reno High School with the class of 1951. On Jan. 1, 1952, she was united in marriage to LeRoy Muller on Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Okla. To this union, five daughters were born: Carla, Rita, Nancy, Avis and Vicki. LeRoy preceded her in death on Oct. 24, 1995.
In the early 1950s the couple lived in the Kearney and Grand Island areas. Nita worked in the medical field at Good Samaritan Hospital. In 1964 the couple moved to Lexington and Nita was employed in the medical field at Elwood Care Center, and for over 20 years in the lab at Plum Creek Medical Group. She also had been employed at the Lexington State Bank. In 1998, she moved to Kearney, where she worked at Herbergers, and later in 2009 returned to Lexington.
Juanita was a master seamstress who made many wedding dresses and bridesmaid dresses for family and local people. She also made numerous quilts for family members. She enjoyed reading and most importantly spending time with her grandkids.
Juanita will be greatly missed by her daughters, Carla and husband, Al Martin, of Lexington, Rita and husband, Jim Weber, of Kearney, Nancy and husband, Bill Jensen, of Lexington, Avis and husband, Brad Dillard, of Johnson Lake and Vicki and husband, Don Price, of Lexington; 14 grandchildren, Angie Champion, Amanda Henson, Andrea and husband, Allen Teichmeier, Ann and husband, Carl Ercoli, Justin and wife, Jayme, Weber, Logan Weber, Chris and wife, Kelly Jensen, Steph and husband, David Howell, Candy Smith, Jason and wife, Megan Dillard, John and wife, Kelsi Dillard, Nathan and wife, Maggie Evans, Josh and wife, Kelsy Evans and Luke and wife, Jessica, Evans; 28 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Mike Sykes of Chickasha, Okla., and Ron and wife, Evie, Laub of Grand island; two sisters-in-law, Sandy Webb of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Bernadine and husband, Roland Harder, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Gerald Webb; and two sisters, Corrine Schwandt and Mert Sykes.
Memorials are suggested to the Grace Lutheran Church or The Heartland Military Museum, both in Lexington.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting:reynoldslovefuneralhome.com