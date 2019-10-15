Joy Wert, 94

ORD — Joy D. Wert, 94, formerly of Ord and North Loup, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Memorial Hospital in Aurora.
Mrs. Wert’s wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ord. The Rev. Glenda Pearson will officiate.
Private inurnment will be in the Hillside Cemetery at North Loup.
Memorials are suggested to the Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Joy Darlene Wert was born July 8, 1925, to Art and Dora (Miller) Larsen near Kronberg. Joy graduated from Ord High School in 1943.
She taught in a K-8 country school for one year before going to Dana College in Blair for two years. She completed her college courses all through correspondence, and finished all her requirements for a degree except her student-teaching even though she was teaching at the time. She taught one year at Brick Country School, one year in North Loup and eight years at Valleyside School. Joy enjoyed teaching and loved to work with the children.
In 1946, Joy married Dwayne “Rusty” Wert from Hampton. To this union they were blessed with two sons: Doug and Dana.
Joy was a longtime member of the Bethany Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school and was active in circle and Bible studies and served on many committees over the years. She also belonged to the Forthnightly Club in North Loup. Joy enjoyed playing the saxophone, knitting, crocheting and visiting with her many friends.
More than anything else, Joy loved God and her family.
Survivors include her two sons and daughters-in-law, Doug and Ruth of Loveland, Colo., and Dana and Kathy of Aurora; three grandsons, Michael, David and Matt; two granddaughters, Kelly Jo and Christina; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Dr. Arden Larsen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rusty; and a brother.