Joshua “Blue” Perkins, 38, of Grand Island died unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
A celebration of life gathering will be 11 a.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Blue was born March 26, 1981, at Fort Knox, Ky., the son of Peggy and Kevin Perkins. He attended Grand Island Public Schools and finished his high school at Job Corps in Chadron.
His passion was tinkering with cars, which took him to Phoenix, Ariz., to pursue a degree in certification as a Ford mechanic. Josh had an enormous talent of always being able to find new jobs in Grand Island.
Joshua’s first love was the birth of his two sons, Andrew Hird Perkins and Payton Perkins.
Those who will cherish his memory include his parents; his sons, Andrew and Payton; sister, Holly Perkins and other siblings, Howard, Vickie, Tabby and Ericka; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
