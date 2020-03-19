KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Joe was born Oct. 8, 1945, to Earl and Dorothy Rembolt in Grand Island, where he was raised.
He was a lover of music, especially classic rock. In his youth, Joe was active in musicals and played the organ. Joe attended the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He continued to be an enthusiastic Nebraska Cornhusker football fan for the rest of his life.
Following college, Joe moved to Kansas City, Mo., and worked as a certified medical assistant for the Jackson County Jail for more than 20 years. He was a member and deacon at Northminster Presbyterian Church of Kansas City and a member of the North Star Club at Tri-County Mental Health Center. Joe became a speaker for The Respect Institute of Missouri with a mission of educating others about reducing the stigma of mental illness, which he battled throughout his entire life. Joe was most known for being a proud dad and grandpa of his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Sally and Bernie Jezak of Kansas City, Mo., and Rogene and Gordon Bainbridge of Grand Island; a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Marily Rembolt of Lincoln; a son and daughter-in-law, Casey and Samantha Rembolt, and their two children, Sophie and Skyler of Kansas City, Mo.; a daughter and son-in-law, Kristin and Grant Smith and their two children, Asher and Karlie of Blue Springs, Mo,; as well as many other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents.