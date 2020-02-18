Joseph Patrick O’Neill, 59, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, after his long, courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island, with the Rev. Martin Egging officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with a Vigil Rosary following at 6. Joe, being a hard-working man, was a blue-jean guy. No need for formal attire, please come as you are.
Joseph was born on Nov. 23, 1960, to Russell and Josephine (Tyma) O’Neill in Grand Island, the eighth of nine children.
Joe was a thoughtful, patient, and talented man. He was a friend to many; he was always willing and able to provide physical and moral help to others. He was a self-employed contractor and partner of Island Supply Company.
He is survived by his eight siblings, Mike O’Neill, Evelyn O’Neill, Patricia Rerucha, Mary Hams, James O’Neill, Kathy Campbell, Thomas O’Neill, and Tim O’Neill, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Neil Hams.
Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions (CNCAA). Online condolences and memorials may be directed to www.livson.com. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.