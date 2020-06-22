BELLEVUE —Joseph (Mike) Michael Shafer passed away at his home at 66. Mike is survived by his loving wife, Mickey C. Shafer, of 45 years. They were married in Olympia, WA on February 14, 1975.
Mike is lovingly remembered by his children, Joe Shafer, Emmalee Westfall, Crystal Teller and Afton McCarty; along with their spouses, significant others and grandchildren; brother, Dan Shafer; and sisters, Terry Urbanski and Cyndi Schultz, along with their spouses; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mike, Dad, Papa, Boss-Man and Santa loved life and impacted every person he met. He was a jolly man and lived to serve others before himself.
Memorial Mass at 11,a.m. Thursday, June 25, at St Bernadette Catholic Church in Bellevue, Nebraska, followed by a luncheon. The church requires guests to wear face masks. Burial is pending in the Omaha National Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be offered to Mickey Shafer, 3505 Sherwood Drive, Bellevue, NE 68147.
