Josefina Ortega de Ramos, 60, of Grand Island passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
In accordance with health directives, a private family service will be Tuesday, April 14, at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Jim Golka will officiate. Visitation hours have been extended and will be from noon to 7 p.m. Monday.
Josefina was born March 19, 1960, in Chihuahua, Mexico, to Jose de la Luz Ortega and Paula Ortega. She was raised and attended school in Mexico.
In December 1980 she was united in marriage to Asencion Ramos. Two sons were blessed into this union. After moving to Grand Island 11 years ago, Josefina became a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral. She had a strong faith and spent many hours in prayer. More than anything, Josefina enjoyed spending time with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Asencion; her children and their spouses, Sergio and Karina Ramos and Luis and Griselda Ramos; eight grandchildren, Leslie, Kevin, Allyson, Zaidee, Jaziel, Akziel, Luis and Arlette; and two sisters, Patricia and Antonia Ortega.
Josefina was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gerardo Ortega.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
