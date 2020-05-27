Jose Briones Balderas, 66, of Grand Island passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 on Friday, May 29, at Grand Island Apostolic Assembly.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, at Grand Island Apostolic Assembly, 705 Sycamore St. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
He was born Dec. 13, 1953, to Monico Briones and Maria Belen Balderas in Escalera Durango, Mexico. On Dec. 8, 1994, Jose married Aurora Montanez.
He was employed with JBS for 31 years. He attended Grand Island Apostolic Assembly and took great pride in taking his family to church. He liked reading his Bible and supporting the church ministries. He enjoyed walking, Eagle Scouts and eating steaks, but his greatest joy was always his family.
Jose is survived by his wife, Aurora; children, Jose Jr., Aldo, Alan and Aurora Briones; and brothers, Ramón, Eraclio and Faí Briones.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ludivina and Evangelina Briones; brothers, Humberto and Fernando Briones; and nephews, Jose Manuel Medrano and Ramón Briones Jr.