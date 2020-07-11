Jonah Dean Smith, 5 days old, went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Children’s Hospital in Omaha. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Kelly Karges will officiate. Burial will be in the Cedarview Cemetery near Doniphan. CDC guidance will be observed. Memorials are suggested to the Children’s Hospital in Omaha to assist other families in crisis. Jonah was born on July 3, 2020, at CHI St. Francis in Grand Island, the son of Jeremy and Jennifer (Lemburg) Smith. Those we lift up in prayer are his parents, Jeremy and Jennifer Smith; his siblings, Jaden, Jaycee, Jaxon and Jordan; grandparents, Diana and Dale Lemburg of Grand Island and April and Bill Bolte of Central City; great-grandma, Sharlene Riese of Grand Island; and uncle, Kevin Lemburg. He was welcomed into Heaven by grandpa, Bob Smith and great-grandparents, LeeDean and Lenora Smithee and Gerald Riese.