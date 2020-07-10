Jonah Dean Smith, 5 days old, son of Jennifer and Jeremy Smith of Grand Island, went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Children’s Hospital in Omaha.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Kelly Karges will officiate. Burial will be in the Cedarview Cemetery near Doniphan.
CDC guidance will be observed.
More details will appear later.
