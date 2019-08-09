PALMER — Jon “J.D.” DelRay Hallsted, 57, of Palmer passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in St. Paul, surrounded by his family.
Services for J.D. will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Restoration Place Church in Palmer. Words of comfort will be given by Joe Wallin. Interment will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery at Grand Island.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm. on Monday at the church and an hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer is in charge of arrangements.
J.D. was born May 22, 1962, in Chadron to Delmar and Timmie (Schomer). He grew up and received his education in Holdrege. He was a bull rider and rodeo clown when he was younger. Later he was a pen rider for feedlots and a truck driver. On May 31, 1988, he was united in marriage to Karen Brooks in Dighton, Kan. They lived in Palmer.
J.D. enjoyed fishing as well as spending time with his dog, Meeka. His greatest enjoyment in life was being with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Hallsted; daughters and sons-in-law, Sierra and Ryan Shriner of St. Paul (and their children, Jaycob Young and Kamry Shriner), Breanna and Larry Iiams of St. Paul (and their children, Braelyn and Brooklyn Iiams), Amanda Hallsted and her children of South Dakota; son, JayDee and his children of South Dakota; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tim and Sheila Hallsted of North Platte and Travis and Heidi Hallsted of Wisner; and sister, Kim Hallsted of Colorado.
J.D. was preceded in death by his parents, Delmar and Timmie; a nephew, Austin Hallsted; and close friend, Marty Reynolds.
