Joleen McDowell, 86, of Grand Island passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20, in her hometown of Smith Center, Kan., with visitation from 11 a.m. to noon at the All Faiths Funeral Chapel, 113 S Madison St., Smith Center, Kan. 66967. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery at Smith Center.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island.
Memorials are designated to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Joleen was born on June 23, 1933, in Smith Center, daughter of Garth and Erma (Burgess) Holmes.
She grew up and received her education from Smith Center, and was active in the music program, playing the French horn. She graduated with the class of 1950, and was a member of the National Honor Society. She was employed at Smith County Bank; often, most of her paycheck would be spent on her love of shoes, a trait that she passed to her daughters and granddaughters.
On Sept. 25, 1955, she was united in marriage to Everett McDowell. The couple made their home in Smith Center until 1976, when they moved to Grand Island.
Joleen was a member of the World Wide Church of God. With her servants’ heart, she always shared her homemade cooking, fellowship and smile.
Joleen embodied the unconditional love of a mother. She was an excellent cook and baker and many hours were spent outside tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, canning most of the produce. She also enjoyed reading and playing card games. She will always be a beautiful example of a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Joleen is survived by her husband, Everett of Grand Island; children, Brenda Struble of Medford, Okla., Brian (Debra) McDowell of Weston, Mo., Brice McDowell of Phoenix, Ariz., Blake (Delonna) McDowell of Grand Island, Beverly (DeForest) Walker of Loveland, Colo., Beth (Mike) Lebeda of Medford, Okla., Bridget (Tony) Tatum of Wichita, Kan., and Becky McDowell (Clark Gauthier) of Grand Island; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Janet (John) McDowell and Jerry (Cecil) Lambert, both of Smith Center, Kan.; daughter-in-law, Rhonda McDowell of Spokane, Wash.; along with several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Brad; a sister, Joyce McGee; and a daughter-in-law, Cindi McDowell.