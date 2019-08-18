John Whyte, 76, of Grand Island passed away Aug. 9, 2019, at home.
There will be no services, per John‘s wishes.
John was born in Grand Island on March 31, 1943, to Francis and Esther (Kates) Whyte.
He graduated from Grand Island Central Catholic in 1961. He joined the Army Reserve in April 1964 and served a tour in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in July 1969. He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad from 1970 until his retirement in 2003.
He is survived by his sister, Kathy (Jerry) Shuey of Grand Island; a niece, Traci (Travis) Fagan of Dannebrog; great-nephews, Alex Kroeger and Colin Fagan, both of Dannebrog; great-niece, Olivia Fagan of Dannebrog; and sister, Pat of Grand Island.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Eileen; brother, Jim; and three nephews.