John Wardyn, 67

OMAHA — John Ray Wardyn, 67, of Omaha, died surrounded by loved ones Friday, March 20, 2020, at CHI Health Lakeside in Omaha due to complications from lung fibrosis.
Mass services will be at noon Thursday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, with the Rev. Taylor Leffler presiding. Mass will be limited to immediate family: wife, children and grandchildren. However, family and friends are welcome to participate in the mass virtually via Facebook livestream invitation. Burial services will be at a later date in Grand Island.
John was born May 8, 1952, in Loup City to Ralph and Renee (Woitalewicz) Wardyn. John was surrounded by lots of love his entire life, being one of 15 children. He was most cherished by his five brothers and sister-in-law, Steven and Dawn Wardyn of Grand Island, Leonard and Marcia Wardyn of Farwell, Ron and Linda Wardyn of Loup City, Pete and Deb Wardyn of Cozad and Mike and Ann Wardyn of Grand Island; seven sisters and six brothers-in-law, Kathy and Dick Kohel of Lincoln, Marcia and Jim Leonard of Kearney, Mary Jo and Blount Swain of Scottsdale, Ariz., Linda Alexander of Columbus, Sharon and Doug Day of Loup City, Theresa and Kevin Jorgensen of St. Paul and Marge and Larry Kemling of Columbus;
John grew up on his family farm in Loup City, attended St Josaphat’s parochial school, and graduated from Loup City High School. Here he met his lifelong companion, Denise Marie Dethlefs, and on Sept. 5, 1970, she said “yes” and became his beautiful bride. From this day forward she was always by his side, experiencing life hand in hand.
Together their family expanded to include three children and one daughter-in-law, Stacie Wardyn of Sicklerville, N.J., Justin and Rikki Wardyn of Omaha, and Aaron Wardyn of Grand Island. Later John and Denise were blessed with five grandchildren: Braden and Gavin Dahl of Sicklerville, N.J., Gabrielle and Madeline Wardyn of Omaha and Grace Wardyn of Grand Island. They always added an extra sparkle of joy to his eyes when they were around.
The couple lived in Grand Island and Lexington, where they raised their three children. Once the younger boys were out of school they moved to Ephrata, Pa., to be near their daughter and grandson. Later they lived in London, England, then Wichita, Kan., and finally Omaha, to be near their youngest granddaughters.
John’s agriculture farming roots from his younger days stayed with him his whole life. He dedicated 46 years to New Holland Agriculture, retiring in 2017. In between work and grandpa duty, he would still eagerly look forward to helping his brothers with harvest.
John was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and an honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus.
John enjoyed helping family with farming, going to Husker football and basketball games, watching westerns, traveling (especially to the ocean), and going to grandchildren’s events. He always greeted everyone with a big warm smile and a heart filled with joy. No one ever left his presence without sharing a story or two and leaving with a fond farewell to return soon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Janis Lynn Wardyn; and an infant brother, Lawrence Howard Wardyn.