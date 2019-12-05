John “Terry” Ryan, 75, of Grand Island passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis, with his family at his side.
Service and celebration of Terry’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, with military honors presented by the United States Army and the Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be an hour prior to the service on Friday.
Terry was born Jan. 26, 1944, in Broken Bow to John and Eleanor (VanDyke) Ryan. He grew up in Merna, graduating from Merna High School, class of 1962. On June 22, 1965, Terry enlisted in the United States Army and he was honorably discharged March 25, 1967.
On Aug. 19, 1983, he married Sandra Stroud. They made their home together on a small acreage in Merrick County. A cowboy at heart and animal lover, he enjoyed having this space to nurture many animals over the years. A “jack-of-all-trades,” he mastered them all, having been employed at the Ordnance Plant, driven a truck, put up power lines for Schmader Electric at West Point, and worked for Knight Asphalt Inc. of Chapman.
He was baptized in the Catholic faith and was a member of the NRA. Terry loved to hunt and he worked to relax.
Those who cherish his memory are his wife of 38 years, Sandra; a son and daughter-in-law, John “Jason” and April Ryan of Cambridge; a grandson, John “Skyler” Ryan of Cambridge and his friend Jade Kasson; a daughter, Tracy Ryan; a brother, Tim Ryan of Ravenna; and many extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Joshua; sister, Marlene Cliffords; and brothers, Danny “Red” Ryan and Ronnie Ryan.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the family, to be designated later.
