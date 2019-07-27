John Shovlain, 40, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. John was honored with the Donor in Spirit Award from UNMC.
Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate.
Family will be greeting friends an hour before service time. A memorial fund will be established in memory of John.
John was born on Nov. 1, 1978, at Grand Island, the son of Gary and Linda (Kroeker) Shovlain. He was raised in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High, class of 1997. While at GISH, John was a three-sport letter-winner in football, basketball and track and field. He broke five meet records in the shot put and also broke the Senior High shot put record at the time with a toss of 61’. He won the All-Class Gold Medal in the discus throw at the Nebraska State Track Meet. He also won the Class A Gold Medal in the Shot Put that same year. He was also an Eagle Scout.
He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and was a member of the UNL track and field team, throwing the discus and shot put. He was a four-time letter-winner. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology in 2002.
John lived in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands the past 17 years. He was a manager at Magans Bay Concessions for many years. He was a disc jockey for weddings, celebrations and charitable organizations with his company, Soundwave Productions. He was a boat captain and guided fishing and scuba diving tours. He was an advanced open water diver and CORE Foundation certified responder. His many aquatic enjoyments included cliff diving, spear fishing and free diving. His happiest moments were spent with a fishing pole in hand, especially if there was a big fish at the end of the line.
He cared deeply about the environment, particularly the ocean. He loved the sea and all of the native creatures within. He worked with the World Wildlife Fund and was a strong supporter of Sea Sheppard. He lobbied against confining dolphins on the island and actively used an Invasive Lionfish Extraction Permit to help remove this invasive species.
John’s most pronounced quality was his magnetic charm. He had a way of lighting up a room with his wit and humor. Once you were a friend to John, you were family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Gary and Linda Shovlain of Grand Island; a sister, Amie Shovlain of Dillon, Mont.; a brother, Jason Shovlain of Lincoln; grandma, Norma Kroeker; and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends from all over the world.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Harold Kroeker and Bernard and Thelma Shovlain.