SPALDING — John “Rat” Molczyk,68, passed away June 12, 2020, in his home after a battle with brain cancer.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding, with the Rev. Antony Thekkekara and Deacon Jim Naughtin officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Spalding. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday with a rosary at 4 p.m.
John’s family would like to invite family and friends to the city park for food and beverages following the burial. Social distancing and Covid-19 directed health measure will be followed at the visitation, funeral and gathering at the park.
John was born to Ted and Rita (Ray) Molczyk on Oct. 4, 1951, in Spalding, where he lived and worked his entire life.
John attended Spalding Academy and graduated in 1970. On Oct. 19, 1974, John married his sweetheart, Gina Naughtin, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. John did auto body work for 51 years and prided himself in quality work and caring for his wife and two daughters.
John was active in his community, serving on the Spalding Volunteer Fire Department for 29 years, the golf course board and as a member of St. Michael’s. John enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved taking Gina dancing and cruising. He always had a joke for his coffee break friends, and he was always ready to play cards.
John is survived by his wife, Gina, of Spalding; daughters, Dr. Kerri (Seth) Wingert of Boulder, Colo., and granddaughter, Marie; Dr. Sheila Molczyk (Paul) Kavan of Omaha; sisters, Linda (Larry) McGowen of Columbus, Mary (Bob) Herling of Schuyler; brothers, Ted (Jean Ann) Molczyk of Grand Island and Tom (Arlene) Molczyk of Spalding; brothers-in-law Jim (Lorie) Naughtin of Columbus, Bill (Ann) Naughtin of Michigan, Ed Naughtin and Cheryl Lockett of Primrose and Peg Burns of Burwell; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and so many friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Teresa Molczyk.
Levander Funeral Home of Spalding is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com. Memorials can be sent to the Spalding Volunteer Fire Department.